Homes evacuated in Monmouth after severe flood warning issued

Homes have been evacuated in Monmouth after a severe flood warning for the River Wye was declared.

Water levels are predicted to reach 7.2 metres when the peak passes through the Monmouthshire county town between 3am and 7am on Tuesday.

Residents living in areas at immediate risk have been evacuated and other properties nearby have been provided with sandbags and support.

IMPORTANT – MONMOUTH A Severe Flood Alert has been declared by @NatResWales for Monmouth due to unprecedented river levels on the Wye and the Monnow that will peak in the early hours of the morning (18 Feb) All Emergency Services are engaged. @gwentpolice @SWFireandRescue — Monmouthshire (@MonmouthshireCC) February 17, 2020

A decision has been made to close the Wye Bridge in the centre of the town and pedestrians and motorists are being warned to keep away from the area.

Anyone affected by the bridge closure or flooding is asked to use a rest centre set up at the Shire Hall in the centre of the town.

The council is working with partner agencies, including Natural Resources Wales and the emergency services, to assess the situation and ensure all affected residents are informed and supported.

Two Severe Flood Warnings @ Monmouth tonight and into tomorrow. Please take the warnings seriously and #staysafe https://t.co/xtDrl43JCd — Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) February 17, 2020

Peter Fox, leader of Monmouthshire County Council, said: “As Natural Resources Wales declares a severe flood warning, we are facing unprecedented times with levels expected to reach the highest on record for this area.

“The council and partner agencies face an extremely busy time over the next 24 hours while we deal with making sure those affected are safe.

“There will be disruption with the closure of Wye Bridge but I ask everyone to please be patient while the peak passes through the town.

“Teams will need to assess the area after the levels drop and it will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do.

“Please follow the advice of authorities and emergency services.”