Menu

Advertising

CCTV captures unlikely intruder in the wake of Storm Dennis

UK News | Published:

Ben Cartwright posted a video showing a trampoline sneaking round his neighbourhood in the early hours of Monday morning.

CCTV footage

An unlikely intruder was caught on CCTV by a homeowner in the West Midlands in the wake of Storm Dennis.

Ben Cartwright, who lives near Dudley, posted a video showing a trampoline sneaking round his neighbourhood in the early hours of Monday morning.

The footage appears to show the bounce-based toy going rogue, scaling a garden fence and making its escape down the road.

Over the weekend Storm Dennis has lashed the country, with 90mph winds and delivering more than a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours in some areas.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Cartwright said: “Storm Dennis does not like our trampoline…”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News