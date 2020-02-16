Menu

Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in east London

UK News | Published:

Police were called on Sunday afternoon.

Two people have been arrested after a stabbing in east London.

Scotland Yard said police were called at 4.24pm on Sunday to Sandringham Road, Barking, to reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a man in his mid-twenties, is in a critical condition in an east London hospital.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the incident, and a crime scene is in place.

Police said two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

UK News

