Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in east London

Two people have been arrested after a stabbing in east London.

Scotland Yard said police were called at 4.24pm on Sunday to Sandringham Road, Barking, to reports of a stabbing.

Two people have been arrest following a stabbing in #Barking.We were called at 16:24hrs to Sandringham Road to a man in his mid-20s suffering injuries. He has been taken to an east London hospital. His condition is critical. A crime scene is in place. — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) February 16, 2020

The victim, a man in his mid-twenties, is in a critical condition in an east London hospital.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the incident, and a crime scene is in place.

Police said two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.