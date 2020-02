Storm Dennis brought flooding disruption to many parts of the country at the weekend, with roads closed and rail services cancelled, while South Wales residents were warned the situation was “life-threatening”.

One-year-old Blake is handed to his mother by a rescue worker in Nantgarw, South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

A car drives through a flooded road in the village of Findern in Derbyshire (Josh Payne/PA)

A stormy beachfront walk in Folkestone, Kent (Garethe Fuller/PA)

A family is taken to safety after flooding in Nantgarw (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man works to remove a tree blown over by Storm Dennis in Birkenshaw on the outskirts of Bradford (Danny Lawson/PA)

A member of the public and their dogs are rescued (Ben Birchall/PA)

A firefighter carries another dog to safety (Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

Waves pound against the harbour wall at Porthcawl, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Soldiers from the Highlanders, 4th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland in Mytholmroyd assisting with flood defences, in the Upper Calder Valley in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Soldiers help with the flood relief effort in Mytholmroyd (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Dartford Bridge in Kent was closed due to Storm Dennis (Gareth Fuller/PA)