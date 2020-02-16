Dogs and their owners rescued from flooding in Wales

Man’s best friend was not left behind as flood evacuations took place in Wales on Sunday.

Storm Dennis brought flooding across much of the UK, leaving some in need of rescuing from their homes.

Pictures from Nantgarw, Wales, showed emergency workers helping people into boats, along with their pet dogs.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

In the event of a flood, the RSPCA advises that pet owners transport their animals in suitable carriers or using sturdy leashes, as well as to bring the pet’s food, water, bowls and bedding.

It also advises people not to put their own life, or someone else’s, in danger to attempt an animal rescue.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Storm Dennis has lashed parts of the UK with more than a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours, leading to a record number of flood warnings and alerts in England.

Roads and railways were flooded on Sunday morning after torrential downpours and high winds caused by the second storm in just over a week.

The situation was said to be “life-threatening” in South Wales, where the Met Office issued a red warning due to heavy rainfall and flooding risk until 11am.