What the papers say – February 15
Storm Dennis and an ongoing dispute between the leaders of the US and Britain lead the nation’s papers on Saturday.
Almost a week after Storm Ciara the weather returns to many of Saturday’s front pages ahead of the arrival of Storm Dennis.
With much of England still recovering from Ciara, the Daily Express and the i warn that Storm Dennis will be a “weather bomb” and a “flash flood menace”.
Alongside coverage of “Dennis the menace”, The Daily Telegraph leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to boost spending after Sajid Javid’s resignation as Chancellor.
Staying with politics, The Independent says Mr Johnson has cancelled a planned trip to the US after sending President Donald Trump into a “furious rage” during a phone call about allowing Huawei a role in the UK’s 5G network.
The Times reports that police have been urged to rewrite hate crime rules, with a judge warning the current laws put Britain “in danger of slipping into an Orwellian society”.
A “pioneering” rehabilitation scheme by Durham police has slashed reoffending rates by 15%, according to The Guardian.
The Financial Times leads with a story on China’s offer to build the troubled HS2 network “in five years”.
The Daily Mirror says the Duke of York has links with a fashion tycoon who is accused of raping 10 women.
Trains could run 24 hours per day between Edinburgh and Glasgow during November’s UN climate summit in the latter city, The Scotsman on Saturday reports.
Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher has been sexting a woman “behind his wife’s back”, according to The Sun.
And the Daily Star leads with a “breakthrough” in the search for alien life.
