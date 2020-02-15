Keir Starmer refuses to commit to having leadership opponents on shadow cabinet

Labour leadership hopeful Sir Keir Starmer has refused to commit to having the two other candidates for the post on his shadow cabinet.

He said he “saluted” the other two candidates to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader – but he would not say if he would have either Lisa Nandy or Rebecca Long-Bailey on his front bench.

Speaking at a leadership hustings in Glasgow, Sir Keir said: “I don’t think any of us are going to get into jostling for positions on this.”

Ms Nandy said she would be “proud to serve alongside these two”.

The three Labour leadership candidates at the Glasgow hustings (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking about the hustings tour, which is taking place as the party looks for its next leader, she added: “There is a camaraderie that comes from going around the country from one conference centre to another.

“And we do actually like each other.”

Ms Long-Bailey told the audience: “I feel a bit sad that Keir doesn’t want us in his shadow cabinet.”

She added: “I think we’ve got three brilliant candidates and we had brilliant candidates who unfortunately didn’t make it onto the ballot paper.

“I know we don’t agree with each other all the time, we’re very different and our visions are probably very different but we meet on areas of common ground, and that’s what would make us a strong shadow cabinet and I would have Keir and and Lisa in my shadow cabinet.”