Jonathan Ross leads tributes to Caroline Flack following her death

TV presenter Jonathan Ross said he had been in touch with Caroline Flack recently as he joined scores of people from the entertainment world in paying tribute following her death aged 40.

The Love Island presenter’s family confirmed her death on Saturday.

Ross tweeted: “I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful.”

TV duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared a tribute to on their joint Twitter account, writing: “We are both devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack. It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest In Peace Caroline XX.”

Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who appeared last year with Flack in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, said the news was “just awful” and added: “In my brief experience of meeting her on #GBBO she was big hearted, funny and very likeable. What terrible times she must have gone through recently. A tragedy.”

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall described Flack as “a fun, kind beautiful person” and said it was “so unfair that this has happened” in a tweet.

He added: “Let’s pray we learn from this and remember to be a little bit more compassionate to people when they are down”.

Her friend Dawn O’Porter posted a string of messages on Twitter, saying: “At some point I will find my words, and I will write the tribute she deserves. My dear friend. I’m lost”.

In separate posts, she wrote: “We had so much fun” and also tweeted: “I’m broken.”

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid tweeted: “My heart is absolutely broken for Caroline Flack and everybody who loves her.”

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield also paid tribute to Flack with a post on his Instagram stories.

He added text above a message that Flack had posted on social media, which read: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind”.

Schofield wrote: “You poor darling girl my heart is breaking #BeKind”.

His ITV co-presenter Holly Willoughby shared a picture of herself with Flack on Instagram, captioning it: “Utterly heart breaking… life is so precious and yet so fragile… huge love to Caroline’s family…”.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli tweeted: “Just can’t believe it… Always so much fun to be around, such sad news. RIP.”