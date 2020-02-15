Advertising
In Pictures: The Strictly winner who sparkled as a reality TV host
Caroline Flack was a fixture at red carpet events and known for her work on the X Factor and I’m A Celeb spin-offs, as well as Love Island.
Caroline Flack, who was found dead early on Saturday, was a well-known face to ITV audiences, working on spin-off shows for The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here before hosting the main X Factor show in 2015 and Love Island for five seasons.
In 2014 she won Strictly Come Dancing. Aside from her career, Flack’s love life has made headlines over the years thanks to romances with the likes of Harry Styles and Prince Harry.
