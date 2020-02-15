In Pictures: The Strictly winner who sparkled as a reality TV host

Menu

Caroline Flack was a fixture at red carpet events and known for her work on the X Factor and I’m A Celeb spin-offs, as well as Love Island.

Strictly Come Dancing 2014 launch Ã¢ÂÂ London

Caroline Flack, who was found dead early on Saturday, was a well-known face to ITV audiences, working on spin-off shows for The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here before hosting the main X Factor show in 2015 and Love Island for five seasons.

In 2014 she won Strictly Come Dancing. Aside from her career, Flack’s love life has made headlines over the years thanks to romances with the likes of Harry Styles and Prince Harry.

Love Island Live Photocall – London
Caroline Flack at the Love Island Live photocall (Ian West/PA)
Kerrang Awards 2008 – London
At the Kerrang Awards in 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)
Caroline Flack
Prior to becoming a household name, Caroline Flack had presenting jobs on E4 Music and on the CBBC channel (Ian West/PA)
X Factor Media Launch – London
With Olly Murs in 2015 (Phillip Toscano/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2015
Caroline Flack dances with Pasha Kovalev on the way to winning Strictly Come Dancing 2015 (BBC/PA)
X Factor Auditions – London
Flack driving Simon Cowell to the X Factor auditions at Wembley Arena (PA)

Caroline Flack
At the ITV Gala at the London Palladium in 2015 (Ian West/PA)
Nick Grimshaw and Caroline Flack
Nick Grimshaw and Flack at the X Factor auditions in 2015 (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2014
Flack and Kovalev dancing during dress rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 (BBC/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Professor Green and Flack arrive for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 (Ian West/PA)

X FactoCaroline Flack and Matt Richardson
Flack with Matt Richardson arrive at the X Factor auditions in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Let’s Dance for Comic Relief
Flack and Joe Swash perform The Black Eyed Peas’ My Humps for 2011’s Let’s Dance for Comic Relief (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)
Fashion For Relief Catwalk 2015 – London
On the catwalk during the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show hosted by Naomi Campbell in 2015 (PA)
Caroline Flack
Flack at the Fashion Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)
