Eight patients who tested positive for coronavirus released from hospital

All but one of the nine patients in the UK who tested positive for the coronavirus have been discharged from hospital, the NHS has announced.

NHS England and NHS Improvement said on Saturday that eight people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had left hospital following two negative tests.

All 94 people in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral have also been released, they added.

They had been kept in isolation at the hospital after returning to the UK from China – the centre of the outbreak.

More than 100 people remain at the Kents Hill Park Hotel in Milton Keynes, the NHS added.

Stay up-to-date with the latest #coronavirus information, including the current situation in the UK and information about the virus and it’s symptoms. https://t.co/NlUA8q8BSi pic.twitter.com/rgpGtJnoNr — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) February 14, 2020

Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director, said: “The last guests have left Arrowe Park Hospital and I would once again like to thank them for the calm, patient and responsible way that they have responded to what must have been a trying situation.

“Over the coming weeks many more of us may need to spend some time at home to reduce the spread of the virus and they have set a great example.

“I would like to thank all those NHS staff and partners, as well as Public Health England, who have worked so hard to make their stay as comfortable as possible, those still caring for guests in Milton Keynes, and all the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who have successfully treated patients at other hospitals.

“We must not forget the local residents, council staff, volunteers and numerous others who have rallied round to help our guests in their time of need. Thank you all.”