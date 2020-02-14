Menu

Advertising

What the papers say – February 14

UK News | Published:

The Cabinet reshuffle dominates the nation’s front pages on Friday.

British newspapers

Sajid Javid resigning from his position as Chancellor, the coronavirus and a row over Agatha Christie are among the stories leading Friday’s papers.

Boris Johnson has moved to seize control over the Treasury in an unexpectedly brutal reshuffle, The Guardian reports in a story echoed by the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror calls the Cabinet changes a “bloodbath”, while the Daily Mail says it is a “Brutal Boris power grab”.

The Daily Telegraph‘s take on the story of the day is “Johnson brings Treasury to heel”, while the i calls Mr Javid’s resignation a “surprise” and the Financial Times reports that he walked out “in protest over Johnson’s Treasury power grab”.

Advertising

The former Chancellor has fired a warning shot at the Prime Minister, according to The Times, an aspect The Independent also focuses on, while Metro reports that Mr Javid was “thrown under the bus”.

Advertising

And the Daily Star says “Agatha Christie fans have blasted the BBC for turning its adaptation of her book The Pale Horse into an X-rated swear fest”.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News