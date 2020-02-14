Welsh and Scottish women’s football bosses pick up MBEs at Palace

Two top names in women’s football in the UK have spoken of their joy after they were honoured for their services to the game.

Scotland’s head coach Michelle Kerr and Wales manager Jayne Ludlow were made MBEs at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Ludlow, who is from the Rhondda Valley but lives in Barry, said it was “absolutely fantastic” to be recognised for services to women’s football in her home nation.

Jayne Ludlow (Victoria Jones/PA)

After the ceremony she said: “To get this recognition is fantastic for everybody who works in the environment with me right now, the whole team.

“It’s a pity they couldn’t all be here today.”

She joked: “It might have been a bit rowdy actually.”

Kerr, who is known as Shelley, described her honour as “humbling” and paid tribute to everyone who had helped her get where she is today.

Michelle Kerr (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It’s a great honour but it’s more about all the people that have been instrumental for women’s football, it’s not just me as an individual.

“There’s been so many people that have been instrumental in supporting me to drive the game forward.”

Kerr, from Polbeth, West Lothian, said she is hopeful that opportunities for women in the game will continue to grow.

“I think, to sum it up, if a little girl wants to play for a top club then she should have the same pathway and the same opportunities as a little boy has, and thankfully it’s moving in the right direction.”