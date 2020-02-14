Oil rig worker tested for coronavirus

A worker on a North Sea oil platform has been placed in isolation while they are tested for suspected coronavirus.

The crew member on the Tern Alpha platform off Shetland had presented with “minor symptoms” after returning from a holiday in Thailand and is being treated by a medic.

Tern Alpha is a fixed installation serving as a manned drilling and production installation in the East Shetland Basin of the northern North Sea.

A spokesperson for Platform operator Taqa said: “A member of crew on board our Tern Alpha platform has presented with minor symptoms after returning recently from holiday in Thailand.

“The individual is being attended to by the medic on board the platform and as a precaution he is remaining separated from the rest of the crew until the results of tests are known.

“Both the individual and Taqa continue to take the appropriate actions and precautions in line with the UK Government guidelines.

“Taqa is working closely with the relevant authorities and has put in place travel restrictions to its offshore platforms by individuals who have travelled recently to countries identified by the UK Government.”

Advertising

The Scottish Government said 200 people have now been tested for the virus, officially named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation.

Update on #coronavirus testing: As of 2pm today, a total of 200 Scottish tests have concluded: 200 confirmed negative0 positive Read our latest update ➡️ https://t.co/1ndOEMq3gDHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6QuGuidance for travel ➡️ https://t.co/4wYN0WcF1R#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ZcPSgL1A1A — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 14, 2020

Separately, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said staff in protective suits from its public health team will begin visiting the homes of people who have complained of symptoms associated with the virus.

They will undertake testing and offer advice.

Advertising

Dr Emilia Crighton, deputy director of public health at NHSGGC, said: “I would encourage anyone who needs advice or information on coronavirus to access the NHS Inform website.

“The risk of catching this illness in the UK is extremely low and only those returning from at-risk areas, or people in contact with someone diagnosed with the illness are at risk.

“Our staff carrying out the testing will be wearing protective clothing as a precautionary measure and we would appreciate if the public show their support for our staff.”