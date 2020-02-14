Jackson Carlaw elected new leader of Scottish Conservatives

Jackson Carlaw has been elected as the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives, succeeding Ruth Davidson.

Mr Carlaw, who served as interim leader during the recent general election campaign, defeated Scottish Tory social security spokeswoman Michelle Ballantyne by 4,917 votes to 1,581.

Michelle Ballantyne congratulates Jackson Carlaw after he was announced as the new Scottish Tory leader (Andrew Milligan/PA)

His success in the leadership contest comes despite the Scottish Conservatives losing more than half their MPs north of the border in December’s election.

Ms Davidson quit as party leader last August – citing her conflict over Brexit and changes to her personal life after becoming a mother – but the contest to find her successor was delayed because of the election.