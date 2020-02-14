Care home workers playing Cupid for romantic residents

Care home workers are playing Cupid to help residents find love and companionship, a poll suggests.

Around a third (32%) of those working in care homes say they have actively assisted people who have feelings for each other to spend time together.

The Valentine’s Day survey, which questioned 2,077 care home owners, managers and staff, also found around one in 10 say their residents go on dates.

Sue Learner, editor of carehome.co.uk, which carried out the poll, said the findings show love and romance are “very much alive” in care homes.

More than half (52%) of those polled said they have seen flirting between residents.

Another 11% said residents at their care home go on dates.

Ms Learner said: “Our survey shows love and romance are very much alive in care homes and that older people still have emotional and physical needs just like the rest of us.

“While the young are on dating apps, the older generation are still falling in love the traditional way and flirting over a cup of tea. It is lovely that care workers are playing Cupid and adding a fun and meaningful element to residents’ lives by organising for them to go on dates together.”

Chesca Ferguson, marketing manager for care homes group Forest Care, said: “Romance is very important for residents’ emotional and social wellbeing, fundamental to their holistic care.”