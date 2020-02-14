Alleged racist language at Kilmarnock v Rangers match investigated

Police are investigating a complaint of racist language during a recent Scottish Premiership football match.

TV cameras appeared to capture a shout aimed towards Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during Wednesday night’s game against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Officers have now confirmed they are investigating the alleged incident.

Alfredo Morelos before the Scottish Premiership match at Rugby Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

Police Scotland said in a statement to the PA news agency: “We can confirm we are investigating a complaint of racist language being used during the Kilmarnock v Rangers SPFL match at Rugby Park on Wednesday February 12 2020. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Killie have vowed to ban anyone found guilty of discriminatory insults.

A club spokesman said: “The club is aware of an incident of alleged racism against Alfredo Morelos and will investigate this matter fully.

“Kilmarnock Football Club wholeheartedly condemns any form of racism and anyone found to be involved in incidents of this nature will be immediately banned from Rugby Park.

“If anyone has any information then we would encourage them to come forward.”

A spokesman for Rangers said: “As everyone knows, Rangers abhors all forms of abusive behaviour but because we believe the police are giving this incident attention it would be wrong to comment further.”