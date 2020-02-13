Menu

Advertising

Man charged with Lyra McKee murder to appear in court

UK News | Published:

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing rioting in Londonderry in April.

Same sex marriage protest

A man charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee will appear in court later.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing rioting in Londonderry in April.

The suspect, 52, will appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Ms McKee was standing near a police vehicle when she was hit by a bullet fired by a masked gunman towards officers.

The Belfast writer was living in Londonderry with her partner, Sara Canning.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News