In Pictures: Kate meets lambs, alpaca and even a snake on farm visit
The Duchess of Cambridge was introduced to a variety of animals during the visit to a farm in Northern Ireland.
The Duchess of Cambridge showed no fear as she was greeted by a snake during a visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards.
Kate was also introduced to some less scary creatures, including a guinea pig, hedgehog and alpaca, as she toured the family-run attraction in Northern Ireland.
