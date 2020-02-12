Menu

In Pictures: Kate meets lambs, alpaca and even a snake on farm visit

The Duchess of Cambridge was introduced to a variety of animals during the visit to a farm in Northern Ireland.

Royal visit to Northern Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge showed no fear as she was greeted by a snake during a visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards.

Kate was also introduced to some less scary creatures, including a guinea pig, hedgehog and alpaca, as she toured the family-run attraction in Northern Ireland.

(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Liam McBurney(PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
