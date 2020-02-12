Government to appoint Ofcom as online safety regulator

The Government is to appoint broadcasting regulator Ofcom as a new internet watchdog, with the ability to fine social media companies that do not protect users from harmful content.

Culture Secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan and Home Secretary Priti Patel said Ofcom’s existing position as a regulator made it suitable to enforce rules to keep the internet safe.

The decision was published as part of an initial response to a consultation on the Government’s online harms white paper which was released last year and called for a statutory duty of care for internet companies to protect users against potentially harmful content.

NEWS: Digital Secretary @NickyMorgan01 and Home Secretary Priti Patel @patel4witham recommend @Ofcom as the regulator to enforce rules to make the internet a safer place. Read in full:https://t.co/rb8Uxmm38N pic.twitter.com/RLu6qqkY8T — DCMS (@DCMS) February 12, 2020

Those proposals suggested allowing the regulator to issue fines against platforms and websites it judges to have failed to protect users from seeing harmful videos such as those depicting violence or child abuse.

The Government’s response said the regulator would have the responsibility of making sure online companies have the systems and processes in place to fulfil the duty of care to keep people using their platforms safe.

Baroness Morgan said: “With Ofcom at the helm of a proportionate and strong regulatory regime, we have an incredible opportunity to lead the world in building a thriving digital economy, driven by groundbreaking technology, that is trusted by and protects everyone in the UK.

Ofcom responds to the Government’s announcement on online harms regulation: https://t.co/DTfMJkgIVU pic.twitter.com/Qgop0xcIcw — Ofcom (@Ofcom) February 12, 2020

“We will give the regulator the powers it needs to lead the fight for an internet that remains vibrant and open but with the protections, accountability and transparency people deserve.”

Ofcom’s interim chief executive Jonathan Oxley said: “We share the Government’s ambition to keep people safe online and welcome that it is minded to appoint Ofcom as the online harms regulator.

“We will work with the Government to help ensure that regulation provides effective protection for people online and, if appointed, will consider what voluntary steps can be taken in advance of legislation.”

The regulator has also announced the appointment of a new chief executive, civil servant Dame Melanie Dawes, as part of its preparation for a new wider role.