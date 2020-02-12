Duchess of Cambridge meets young children during visit to open farm

The Duchess of Cambridge is meeting young children during a visit to an open farm in Co Down.

In a one-stop solo visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, Kate is receiving a guided tour of the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, meeting the owners and staff at the family-run attraction.

It comes as the mother of three has turned the spotlight on Early Years, which is aimed at improving children’s life chances by supporting expectant parents, parents and carers of children up to five years old, young children and their families.

Last month Kate launched a landmark national survey on the early years development of children.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of the Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and will ask “five big questions on the under-fives”.

The duchess had made the issue of the “future health and happiness” of children a pillar of her public activities and hopes the results of the survey will spark a conversation on early childhood and guide the focus of her work.

During her visit on Wednesday she will meet with local representatives of Early Years and families who have benefited from the work of the charity.