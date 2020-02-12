Duchess of Cambridge in visit to homelessness charity cafe

The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting a cafe run by homeless charity Social Bite in Aberdeen.

Kate, known as the Countess of Strathearn while in Scotland, will speak to employees at the cafe in Union Street, which provides jobs to people who have been homeless.

She will also hear from regular customers and supported volunteers on how experiences in early childhood can have a lifelong impact.

Social Bite, which aims to end homelessness in Scotland, runs five social enterprise cafes and distributes free food to homeless people and those in food poverty.

Kate’s solo visit follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to the Social Bite cafe in Edinburgh in 2018.

It comes in the wake of her launch of a landmark national survey last month on the early years development of children.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of the Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind.

It aims to bring about “positive, lasting change for generations to come”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kate was in Northern Ireland meeting young children during on a tour of the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Co Down.