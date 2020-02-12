Badger falls through roof of Superdrug store

A badger had to be rescued from a Superdrug store after it plunged through the roof.

The Northamptonshire Badger Group, who are actively involved in the welfare of badgers across the county, said the animal had fallen through the ceiling via ducts and hidden itself in the shop.

The young female badger was rescued from the outlet in Grosvenor Centre, Northampton, on February 9.

Posted by Northamptonshire Badger Group on Sunday, February 9, 2020

The group said she had been assessed for her injuries and released into a safe location.

Posting about the incident on Facebook, the Northamptonshire Badger Group said: “A team effort badger rescue in Superdrug, Grosvenor Centre, Northampton.

“Group members Pat, Billette and Sally went to a badger that had fallen in through their ceiling (via ducts) and hidden itself in the store.

“We successfully caught her (young female), assessed her for injuries and released her to a safe location.”