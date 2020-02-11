News Quiz for Wednesday

1. HS2 was given the go-ahead by Boris Johnson on Tuesday. According to a recent review, how much is it expected to cost?

2. An 800kg rock was blessed at a quarry in southern England before it becomes part of which holy building?

3. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced they would embark on their first-ever trip to which country in March?

4. Edinburgh Zoo welcomed a new arrival that helps boost the future of a critically-endangered species – but what was it?

Answers: 1. £106 billion 2. Salisbury Cathedral 3. Ireland 4. A baby Western chimpanzee