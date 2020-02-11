Menu

In Pictures: Storm Ciara blows out with snow and ice

Forecasters said some areas could see blizzards with up to 20cm of snow.

Winter weather

The aftermath of Storm Ciara continued across the UK as gales gave way to snow and ice.

The Met Office warned there was still much hazardous weather around, although most of the high winds, rain and flooding brought by Storm Ciara had passed.

Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
Motorists on Dartmoor in Devon woke to slippery conditions on Tuesday morning (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
Snow had fallen on high ground in the county (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
In Yorkshire there was also a dusting of snow on higher ground (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
The Ribblehead Viaduct offered train passengers a view of the wintry scenes (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
Houses were left covered in snow and the commute to work was slower than usual (Ben Birchall/PA)

Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
A dog walker out on snow-covered footpaths in Princetown, Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
It was cold underfoot and under paws (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather
A bull grazes in a snow-covered field off the A66 in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
Despite the frosty conditions, a camellia was spotted in bloom in the early morning sunshine in Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)

Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
The snow made for picture postcard scenes across the county (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
Traffic makes its way across icy roads (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 11th 2020
Houses near the village of Ribblehead in Yorkshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queensferry Crossing
In Scotland, diversions were put in place on The Queensferry Crossing after it was closed due to bad weather (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather
Two men look at a crashed van near Burbage Bridge in the Peak District, as rain and wind gave way to hazardous amounts of snow and ice (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather
A woman walks through the snow in Nenthead, Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
