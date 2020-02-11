In Pictures: Storm Ciara blows out with snow and ice

The aftermath of Storm Ciara continued across the UK as gales gave way to snow and ice.

The Met Office warned there was still much hazardous weather around, although most of the high winds, rain and flooding brought by Storm Ciara had passed.

Forecasters said some areas could see blizzards with up to 20cm of snow.

Motorists on Dartmoor in Devon woke to slippery conditions on Tuesday morning (Ben Birchall/PA)

Snow had fallen on high ground in the county (Ben Birchall/PA)

In Yorkshire there was also a dusting of snow on higher ground (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Ribblehead Viaduct offered train passengers a view of the wintry scenes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Houses were left covered in snow and the commute to work was slower than usual (Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

A dog walker out on snow-covered footpaths in Princetown, Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)

It was cold underfoot and under paws (Ben Birchall/PA)

A bull grazes in a snow-covered field off the A66 in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Despite the frosty conditions, a camellia was spotted in bloom in the early morning sunshine in Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

The snow made for picture postcard scenes across the county (Ben Birchall/PA)

Traffic makes its way across icy roads (Ben Birchall/PA)

Houses near the village of Ribblehead in Yorkshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

In Scotland, diversions were put in place on The Queensferry Crossing after it was closed due to bad weather (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two men look at a crashed van near Burbage Bridge in the Peak District, as rain and wind gave way to hazardous amounts of snow and ice (Danny Lawson/PA)