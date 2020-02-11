Advertising
In Pictures: Storm Ciara blows out with snow and ice
Forecasters said some areas could see blizzards with up to 20cm of snow.
The aftermath of Storm Ciara continued across the UK as gales gave way to snow and ice.
The Met Office warned there was still much hazardous weather around, although most of the high winds, rain and flooding brought by Storm Ciara had passed.
Forecasters said some areas could see blizzards with up to 20cm of snow.
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.