Germaine Greer questions whether Meghan has been faking love for Harry

Outspoken writer Germaine Greer has predicted the future for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside of royal life could be “disastrous” as she appeared to question Meghan’s love for Harry.

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Greer criticised the couple’s 2018 star-studded wedding for being “full of showbiz personalities”.

The feminist author also suggested Harry may have fallen for Meghan because he “was looking for a way out” of royal life.

Germaine Greer has appeared to question Meghan’s love for Harry (Yui Mok/PA)

In a clip of the programme, Greer said: “All I can think is she better be in love. If she’s been faking it all this time – oh boy, what misery.”

Referring to the couple’s lavish wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, attended by guests including Oprah and George and Amal Clooney, she said it gave the impression former actor Meghan “lived in a completely artificial world”.

Can Harry and Meghan ever come back to England? Famous feminist and author Germaine Greer says while the couple won't be welcome back immediately, their future in the United Kingdom and abroad is uncertain. Full story: https://t.co/tpNYhG2O9I #60Mins pic.twitter.com/Bi67aHf6IM — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 10, 2020

Asked what she thinks will happen next for the couple, Greer said: “If they escape from the jurisdiction of The Firm and they do things on their own initiative the outcome is likely to be disastrous.”

The Sussexes are living in Canada with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they prepare to drop their HRH styles and quit the monarchy in favour of financial freedom.

Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes’ new life away from royal duties will begin in the spring of this year.