Trains, flights and ferries disrupted in aftermath of Storm Ciara

The UK’s transport network is struggling to recover after being battered by Storm Ciara over the weekend.

Train services are suffering delays and cancellations as repairs to the railway are carried out following damage caused by the extreme weather.

Strong winds blew trees, sheds, roofs, trampolines and other debris onto tracks on Sunday, blocking lines and bringing down overhead power cables.

The West Coast Main Line is suspended between Carlisle and Glasgow due to flooding at Caldew Viaduct, Cumbria.

#AVANTIUPDATE There are bus replacement services between Carlisle and Glasgow until further notice. Please note these services are expected to be extremely busy. As this is a shuttle service we cannot confirm departure times. — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) February 10, 2020

Rail replacement buses have been deployed but passengers are being warned they will be “extremely busy”.

A Network Rail spokesman said thousands of its engineers “battled horrendous conditions” throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday in a bid to clear tracks and repair damage.

Speed restrictions exist on several routes, meaning journeys are taking longer than normal and frequencies are reduced.

Among the operators affected are Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, LNER, Northern, ScotRail and South Western Railway.

Disruption is expected to continue throughout the rest of Monday.

Airlines operating to and from UK airports continue to be affected by the weather conditions, with more than 100 flights cancelled.

British Airways and easyJet appeared to be the worst affected, although several other airlines were also hit.

By 11am, some 33 of Heathrow’s Monday departures were cancelled – equivalent to 5% of flights – and a further 82 were delayed by at least 15 minutes.

British Airways said “safety is at the heart of everything we do” and stressed that the airline is “carefully assessing every flight”.

It added: “We are sorry for the disruption to your travel plans and are doing all we can to get you to your destination as quickly as we can.”

Passengers due to travel on domestic and European flights on Monday were able to re-book to an alternative date.

P&O Ferries said it was forced to cancel several sailings between Dover and Calais due to the knock-on effect of the weekend’s weather.

Another ferry firm, DFDS, said its services on the route were disrupted due to the Channel’s weather conditions.

Several roads around the country remained closed on Monday due to fallen trees and flooding.

The RAC urged motorists embarking on journeys as Storm Ciara clears to carry out vehicle checks such as their fuel level, lights and tyre tread.