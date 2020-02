Clean-up operations were under way in the North West and Yorkshire on Monday after Storm Ciara swept across the country, bringing widespread flooding.

More than 200 flood warnings were issued across England, with the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland, in Cumbria, severely hit.

A resident sweeps floodwater from a property in Appleby-in-Westmorland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The floodwaters surrounding a property in the town on Sunday, top, and the residents cleaning up the damage after the waters receded on Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Staff clean up flooding damage at the Co-op store in Appleby-in-Westmorland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Storm Ciara lashed the country on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Keith Bainbridge, 66, a volunteer for North West Ambulance Service, cleans up the Appleby and District Community First Responder Group premises (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A flooded Tesco supermarket car park in Carlisle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Advertising

York was also hit by flooding after the River Ouse burst its banks (Danny Lawson/PA)

Fast flowing water passes through the weir at Ray Mill Island, Maidenhead, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The DFDS Calais Seaways crashes through waves as high winds continue to affect ferry services at the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Flooding in Bosham, West Sussex, as the Met Office said ‘a spell of very strong winds’ is expected across southern England on Monday (Steve Parsons/PA)