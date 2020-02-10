Horses rescued from flooded field as emergency services battle Storm Ciara

Two horses had a lucky escape in Barnsley after they were pulled from a severely flooded field by firefighters.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to assess the situation and found the animals trapped with water up to their stomachs.

Water levels continued to rise further so officers donned specialist equipment in order to guide them to safety.

The fire service praised the officers involved, tweeting: “Excellent work from #Adwick and #Edlington firefighters yesterday – helping two horses out of a very sticky situation in #Barnsley!

“A nice tale in and amongst the awful destruction that #StormCiara has caused over the weekend.”

Storm Ciara has caused widespread destruction across the UK and emergency services have been called to deal with multiple incidents.

A yellow warning of snow and ice is in force for north west England throughout Monday and Tuesday.