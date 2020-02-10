Driver killed by falling tree as Storm Ciara winds battered UK

A driver was killed after a tree fell on to his car as the fierce winds of Storm Ciara battered the UK.

The 58-year-old man, from Micheldever, in Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A33 after the tree toppled as he was driving his Mercedes from Winchester to Micheldever just before 4pm on Sunday.

A Hampshire Police statement said: “His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Weather warnings for wind, snow and ice have been issued across large parts of the country as the UK struggles to recover from the battering from Storm Ciara.

We are investigating after a tree fell onto a car on the A33 during the storm on Sunday (February 9) and killed a… Posted by Hampshire Constabulary on Monday, February 10, 2020

The Met Office also said that “a spell of very strong winds,” with gusts of 60-70mph, is expected across southern England on Monday, bringing likely delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

A yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds is in place for Northern Ireland and most of Scotland and a yellow warning of snow and ice is in force for north west England throughout Monday and Tuesday.

A yellow warning for wind in the south is in place between 10am and 5pm on Monday.

Forecasters said some areas could see blizzards and a build-up of up to 20cm of snow.

There were also 107 flood warnings and 2252 flood alerts in place across the country as of 11am.