Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law dies following accident

Labour leadership front-runner Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law has died after an accident.

Shadow cabinet member Sir Keir withdrew from campaign events on Friday due to the situation.

Chairwoman of his campaign, Jenny Chapman, tweeted on Sunday: “My thoughts and prayers are with Keir Starmer and his family.

— Jenny Chapman (@JennyChapman) February 9, 2020

“Keir’s mother-in-law died yesterday following an accident two weeks ago.

“Thank you to everyone for being so kind and supportive and for respecting his family’s privacy at this difficult time.”