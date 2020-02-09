Allegations of data breaches in Labour leadership campaign reported to watchdog

The Labour Party has reported allegations of data breaches in the party’s leadership election to the Information Commissioner.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “The Labour Party takes its legal responsibilities for data protection – and the security and integrity of its data and systems – extremely seriously.

“We have written to all leadership candidates to remind them of their obligations under the law and to seek assurances that membership data will not be misused.”

The comments came after the BBC reported that Labour had accused members of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership campaign team of hacking into the party’s membership database.

The PA news agency understands that Labour’s general secretary Jennie Formby has written to all candidates following the reports about alleged misuse of membership data and party systems.

It is understood Labour is conducting “a thorough investigation” into the claims.

A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “We categorically reject these nonsensical allegations and are incredibly disappointed that they have been leaked to the media.

“We are still awaiting the party’s formal response to the serious concerns we and others had about access to Labour Party membership data.”

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) was set up to act as an independent body tasked with safeguarding information rights.