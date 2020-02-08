Three injured after pub roof collapses

Three people were injured after part of a pub roof collapsed as Storm Chiara swept across the country.

Emergency services were called to the scene in St John Street, Perth at around 7.25pm on Saturday.

The fire service said three people were passed into the care of the ambulance service.

Police said a cordon has been put in place around the area until the damage can be assessed by experts.

Unluckily tonight our neighbouring buildings chimney breast fell through our roof causing the roof to cave in and the… Posted by The Venue on Saturday, February 8, 2020

In a post on Facebook, staff at The Venue said: “Unluckily tonight our neighbouring building’s chimney breast fell through our roof causing the roof to cave in and the top front of our building to be dislodged.

“Thankfully nobody has been seriously harmed but the business will be closed until we find out the extent of the damage caused to our building.

“A big thanks to the Emergency services, Perth Police, fire and ambulance for all their help.

“We will not know anything more until the professionals have finished their surveying.

“Massive thanks to all our customers and friends concerns and we hope to see you all very soon!”

Police said no-one has been seriously injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.25pm on Saturday, February 8, to reports of a structural collapse on St John Street, Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a height vehicle to the scene, where the chimney of a tenement building had collapsed.

“Three casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Firefighters remain at the scene.”