Milton Keynes ‘leading’ conference centre destination for Wuhan returnees

The passengers on the evacuation flight out of China will have access to entertainment including Netflix when they arrive at their hotel.

Kents Hill Park, a conference centre and hotel in Milton Keynes, will be used to house the returnees – and they will remain there in isolation for 14 days.

The aircraft from Wuhan to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire is carrying more than 200 passengers, including UK Government staff and medics.

Items at the Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Centre in Milton Keynes (NHS England/PA)

The NHS said those at the hotel will have access to Netflix, magazines, books, baby equipment including highchairs, children’s toys and games, mobile phones, and tablets for reading, games, and internet.

Pictures showing preparation for the guests’ arrival feature packets of underwear from Primark and brown paper bags containing toiletries.

On its website, Kents Hill Park is described as the “leading conference, meeting and accommodation venue in Milton Keynes”, and says: “Our purpose-built facility is one of the largest dedicated training and conference centres in the UK.”

The hotel has more than 70 meeting rooms and 300 double and twin bedrooms.

“Our venue offers delicious local food for session breaks, banquets or a quiet meal in our restaurant, so you won’t need to travel elsewhere for a decent dinner – we have it all in one venue,” the website says.

The venue has an overall rating of three out of five on Tripadvisor and is ranked 32 out of 36 hotels in Milton Keynes on the travel website.