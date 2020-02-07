Puppy Bandit given life-saving treatment after stealing painkillers

A puppy called Bandit has lived up to his name with almost fatal consequences after stealing painkillers from his owner’s handbag.

The four-month-old beagle needed life-saving treatment after swallowing the ibuprofen, prompting a pet charity to warn dog owners of the importance of storing medication safely.

The mischievous mutt was saved by vets at the Blackpool PDSA Pet Hospital after his owner Jonathan Collinge, 34, caught him chewing the packet of pills.

Bandit with owner Jonathan Collinge and PDSA vet Ioanna Antonopoulou (Julian Brown PDSA/PA)

Mr Collinge, from Blackpool, said: “He had managed to jump on to the sofa and have a good rummage through my wife’s handbag, which was hanging on a peg.

“I panicked because I know ibuprofen is poisonous to dogs. I knew that I had to get him to the vets immediately.”

Bandit was given emergency treatment at an out-of-hours private vet practice, before being transferred to the PDSA for further treatment.

PDSA vet Ioanna Antonopoulou said: “At first it was touch-and-go, as, even with the treatment, Bandit wasn’t turning a corner. Thankfully, over two nights, his kidneys stabilised.

Advertising

“He is a lucky dog, this could have ended so much worse.”

Bandit is now back to his normal self after treatment (Julian Brown PDSA/PA)

Mr Collinge said he was “forever grateful” to the vets and would be keeping all medicines locked away in the future.

“It was so upsetting to see him deteriorate but he is now back to his bouncy, crazy self,” he said.

Advertising

Ms Antonopoulou added: “Dogs, and especially young puppies like Bandit, are naturally curious and like to explore with their mouths, even rooting medications out of coat pockets or handbags.

“Tablets can look quite attractive to them so people should keep tablets in a cupboard somewhere out of reach.”

Dog owners are advised to seek veterinary advice immediately if they suspect their pet has eaten painkillers.