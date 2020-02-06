Advertising
What the papers say – February 6
Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal features amid a wide array of front page topics on Thursday.
The i and Metro lead on Mr Trump.
The Guardian features the president’s acquittal but leads on police uncovering an ‘epidemic’ of child sexual abuse from the 1970s and ’80s.
The Sun reports on a backlash over orders for town halls to fly the British flag on the Duke of York’s birthday.
The Daily Mail leads on Anne Sacoolas, the American woman charged over the road death of Briton Harry Dunn, after tracking her down in the US.
The Independent says all NHS hospitals have been told to create secure areas for coronavirus testing.
Social media bosses will be held personally liable for breaches of a new internet safety law, The Daily Telegraph reports.
The Daily Mirror reveals a former boxer who saved Princess Anne from a kidnapping attempt in 1974 had his mortgage paid off by the Queen as a show of gratitude.
The Times leads with a story offering hope for diagnosis of cancer “decades” before symptoms appear.
The Daily Express says TV licences could be axed in seven years.
The Daily Star says the “world’s gone mad” as the army is banned from university freshers’ fairs since the sight of soldiers might disturb students.
And the Financial Times leads on a power struggle at Credit Suisse.
