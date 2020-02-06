Menu

Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier to visit affiliated city of Liverpool

UK News | Published:

Members of the public will be able to visit the new giant warship for the first time.

The HMS Prince of Wales

The Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is to visit its affiliated city of Liverpool for the first time later this month.

The 65,000 tonne warship will set sail from its home base of Portsmouth for the first time for the week-long stay in the Merseyside city which is expected to start on February 28.

Captain Darren Houston, the commanding officer of the ship which is also affiliated with Bristol, said: “My ship’s company and I are hugely excited about our first visit to Liverpool.

The HMS Prince of Wales
The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Portsmouth Naval Base (Steve Parsons/PA)

“This is an opportunity for us to cement our bond with the city as one of the newest warships in the Royal Navy’s fleet.

“We’re looking forward to hosting people from the local community on board during our time alongside, and I know we will receive the warmest of welcomes.”

Liverpool
The famous Liverpool waterfront (Phil Noble/PA)

Members of the public will be able to step on board the Prince of Wales on February 29 which is the first opportunity for people to visit one of the navy’s two new giant aircraft carriers.

Deputy mayor and Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and events, Councillor Wendy Simon, said: “It’s a huge coup for Liverpool to welcome its affiliated ship HMS Prince of Wales on its inaugural, history-making visit.

“The sheer scale of the ship will be a real spectacle on the River Mersey and is set to attract national and international attention, drawing massive crowds.

“Maritime events always prove to be hugely popular in Liverpool, and this will be no exception.

“Once again our world heritage waterfront will provide the incredible backdrop for a striking vessel, and we look forward to welcoming her at the end of the month.”

