Harry and Meghan were ‘driven out’, actor Brian Cox says

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “driven out” of the country, actor Brian Cox has said.

The Succession star, 73, praised the Queen, but said that “when she’s gone, the whole bloody shooting match should go”.

He told ES Magazine: “They (some of the media) have forced Meghan and Harry to quit the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

“Let’s not beat about the bush, they have driven them out, and yes, I have no doubt at all, some of it is racist.

“It’s horrible what has happened to them.”

His comments came after Harry and Meghan began a new life in Canada after deciding to give up royal duties for financial freedom.

Cox said: “I think the Queen is an amazing woman, and what she has done is incredible.

“But when she’s gone, the whole bloody shooting match should go, I really think so.

“We won’t end this feudal hold on our culture and system until then.”

The Scottish actor also spoke about his role as Logan Roy in hit TV drama Succession.

“A part where I just tell everyone to f*** off is bliss,” he said, “because I feel like telling people to f*** off all the time in my own life.

“I don’t buy this nonsense that swearing is a sign of limited vocabulary.

“Good swearing can be incredibly expressive.”

The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES Magazine on Thursday.