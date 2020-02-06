Facial reconstruction of body washed ashore in 2017 released by police

A facial reconstruction of a woman whose body was washed ashore two-and-a-half years ago has been released by police in the hope of identifying her.

Members of the public found the woman’s body on the shore near to Helensdale Cottage, Drummore, Dumfries and Galloway, on August 9, 2017.

Police said it was badly decomposed and had clearly been in the water for “some considerable time”.

Efforts to identify the woman, both locally and nationally, were unsuccessful and in 2019 details of the case were sent to Liverpool John Moores University for a facial reconstruction to be carried out.

The woman was wearing pants with a Harry Potter logo (Police Scotland/PA)

Police have now released an image of the reconstruction which is being circulated around the country to try and identify her.

When found, the woman was wearing size 10 jeans and Harry Potter pants.

Detective Sergeant Nadine Scott said: “Missing person reports across both the UK and internationally have been checked without success.

“The work by the Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a facial reconstruction of a woman, not a portrait of the face of the person, but a representation of the face based on detail provided from the remains of the body.

“Other information about the woman would indicate that she was about 4ft 11ins tall, and about 7.5 stones in weight.

“Her age is estimated to be young to middle-aged. When she was found she was wearing jeans, size 10, and pants which had a ‘Harry Potter’ logo on them.

“Anyone with any information which might help us in this investigation is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 1241 9 August 2017.”