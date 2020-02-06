Extra security added to Harry and Meghan’s Canadian home, reports say

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have increased security at their Canadian home, according to reports.

Harry and Meghan’s rented mansion in North Saanich, Vancouver Island, has a new security camera along the beach, plus a tarpaulin hanging between two trees, celebrity website TMZ said.

The £10 million Mille Fleurs mansion already had a large white tarpaulin covering the metal gates and “No Trespassing” signs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie when they met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa (Toby Melville/PA)

The couple are living in Canada with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they prepare to drop their HRH styles and quit the monarchy for a life of personal and financial freedom.

Lawyers for the Queen’s grandson Harry and American former actress Meghan issued a legal warning to the media last month after the ex-Suits star was photographed walking her dogs with Archie.

Meanwhile, Canada’s The Globe and Mail reported that Meghan telephoned a taxi boat operator after he refused to ferry Japanese photographers to take pictures of the Sussexes’ seaside villa.

Miles Arsenault, who runs charters from nearby Deep Cove, described the duchess as “sweet, real and sincere”.

In North Saanich, one cafe where Harry stopped for sandwiches and a coffee has taped a notice to its door, reading “Press Free Zone”.

Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes’ new life away from royal duties will begin in the spring of this year.

Royal watchers will be waiting to see whether the pair, who are president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, will put in an appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service with the royal family at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9.