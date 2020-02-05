Thirty-one people test negative for coronavirus in Scotland

Thirty-one patients have been tested for coronavirus so far in Scotland and all results have been negative.

The update comes as the death toll from the global coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, with Chinese authorities reporting 490 fatalities and an increase in the number of cases to 24,324.

The Foreign Office has urged all British nationals to leave China and is scheduling its last evacuation flight from the country.

Update on #coronavirus testing: As of 2pm today, a total of 31 Scottish tests have concluded: 31 confirmed negative0 positive Read our latest update ➡️ https://t.co/1ndOEMq3gDHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/eAhun6aYk1Guidance for travelling abroad ➡️ https://t.co/4wYN0WcF1R pic.twitter.com/VPmXvzAGLs — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 5, 2020

The Scottish Government said it continues to monitor the situation closely and is working with the World Health Organisation and international community.

There have been two confirmed cases in the UK so far, with both patients being treated in northern England.

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have already been evacuated to Britain from Wuhan – the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak – on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday.

The PA news agency understands 165 Britons and their dependants remain in Hubei province, while 108 people had requested assistance to leave as of the early hours of Wednesday.