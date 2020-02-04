William and Kate meeting steel workers in South Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet workers, company directors and trade unions at Tata Steel in South Wales.

William and Kate will join a discussion with Tata executives and union representatives before spending time with employees in the plant’s Hot Strip Mill and training academy in Port Talbot.

Tata announced in November it would be cutting up to 1,000 UK jobs, part of a total reduction of up to 3,000 across Europe.

In a recent newspaper interview, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Steel, called for the Port Talbot plant to become “self-sustaining” following substantial losses last year.

The Cambridges will also visit the RNLI’s Mumbles lifeboat station overlooking Swansea Bay, one of Wales’s busiest.

The couple will board a lifeboat and speak to crew members about day-to-day life as part of a team that provides 24-hour rescue services at sea.

William and Kate will end their day by visiting the Bulldogs Development Centre in Port Talbot which, through fitness and boxing, gives young people in the area who may have mental health issues a sense of belonging.