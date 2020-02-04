Advertising
What the papers say – February 4
The fall-out from Sunday’s south London terrorist attack and Downing Street’s move to ostracise certain media outlets feature prominently on the nation’s front pages on Tuesday.
The Guardian reports on the Government’s legal changes to prevent the early release from jail of terrorist offenders following Sunday’s Streatham attack, and on No 10’s plans to channel its flow of information to favoured media organisations.
The Times says Streatham knife attacker Sudesh Amman had been released from prison despite telling fellow inmates he wanted to kill an MP.
And Metro says Amman had bragged about wanting to play violent video games “in real life”.
Boris Johnson plans to “lock up terrorists indefinitely”, according to The Independent.
The Daily Telegraph, by contrast, reports a “wave of terrorists” are due to be released from British prisons.
The Daily Express says there are already “hundreds of freed Jihadis” on Britain’s streets.
While the Daily Mirror says there are 20.
And the Daily Mail reports Amman was able to commit his knife attack despite being followed by at least 20 police officers.
Meanwhile, the i leads on Downing Street’s plans for favoured media outlets.
The Sun says police have urged Michael Barrymore to “come clean” over the death of Stuart Lubbock in his swimming pool 19 years ago, while the Daily Star leads with a story about Coronation Street star Alison King admitting to drinking too much at an awards night.
And the Financial Times says Britain will miss its budget surplus target, leading to the possibility of higher taxes.
