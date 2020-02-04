What the papers say – February 4

The fall-out from Sunday’s south London terrorist attack and Downing Street’s move to ostracise certain media outlets feature prominently on the nation’s front pages on Tuesday.

The Guardian reports on the Government’s legal changes to prevent the early release from jail of terrorist offenders following Sunday’s Streatham attack, and on No 10’s plans to channel its flow of information to favoured media organisations.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 4 February 2020: Emergency terror law announced to halt early release of offenders pic.twitter.com/KiV2fEUG9g — Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 3, 2020

The Times says Streatham knife attacker Sudesh Amman had been released from prison despite telling fellow inmates he wanted to kill an MP.

The Times 4/2/20The mother of Sudesh who stabbed two people in south London has said he was a “nice, polite boy”. Sudesh Amman, 20, was released from Belmarsh jail just 10 days before he was shot dead. Photo : SKYNEWS/UNPIXS (Europe)#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/HuTAYgp13F — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 3, 2020

And Metro says Amman had bragged about wanting to play violent video games “in real life”.

Boris Johnson plans to “lock up terrorists indefinitely”, according to The Independent.

Advertising

The Daily Telegraph, by contrast, reports a “wave of terrorists” are due to be released from British prisons.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Wave of terrorists due to be released’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YTxCmwoZuN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 3, 2020

The Daily Express says there are already “hundreds of freed Jihadis” on Britain’s streets.

Advertising

While the Daily Mirror says there are 20.

And the Daily Mail reports Amman was able to commit his knife attack despite being followed by at least 20 police officers.

Daily Mail: Team of 20 were tailing terror maniac #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CC2JXfTFL3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the i leads on Downing Street’s plans for favoured media outlets.

Tuesday's front page: Banned – our political editor and other reporters ordered out of No 10 briefing as relation with media worsen#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uldDKS19CQ — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 3, 2020

The Sun says police have urged Michael Barrymore to “come clean” over the death of Stuart Lubbock in his swimming pool 19 years ago, while the Daily Star leads with a story about Coronation Street star Alison King admitting to drinking too much at an awards night.

And the Financial Times says Britain will miss its budget surplus target, leading to the possibility of higher taxes.