Trains to Charing Cross and Waterloo East suspended due to morning repairs

Trains to Charing Cross and Waterloo East are suspended until at least 10.00am due to urgent repairs to tracks, Southeastern Railway says.

The disruption comes after a track defect was found overnight at New Cross.

“Response staff are working to replace the damaged piece of track but this is not expected to be completed until 10.00,” the train operator said.

⚠️UPDATE: Work is continuing to repair the damaged track at #NewCross, but we don't expect trains to be able to run to Charing Cross until at least 10:00. @NetworkRailSE explain here what's happening and how they're fixing the problem. https://t.co/D5NNeydbnK — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) February 4, 2020

Thameslink services are also affected between Bedford, Luton and Rainham.

Southeastern said trains unable to serve Charing Cross and Waterloo East would be diverted to London Victoria or London Cannon Street.

Passengers would then be able to take London Underground services at no extra cost between Victoria, Embankment, Blackfriars, Cannon Street, Charing Cross, Waterloo, Southwark, London Bridge, Canning Town and Elephant & Castle.