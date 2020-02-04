Dunn family call on Government for ‘timetabled plan of action’ on extradition

The family of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have called on the Government to show them a “timetabled plan of action” of what will be done to bring their son’s alleged killer back to the UK.

The 19-year-old’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn “continue to be bitterly upset” at the US secretary of state’s refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas last month.

On Monday, the US State Department refused to meet with the family – saying “a decision in this case has already been made”.

Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles (Aaron Chown/PA).

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Mrs Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

The family’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, is set to hold a press conference in New York with Lisa Bloom, a lawyer acting on behalf of six women in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, on Wednesday.

The two are expected to join forces to call for both Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK and Prince Andrew to face questioning from the FBI in the US.

Advertising

Mr Seiger is also due to have a meeting with a senior official at the UN to voice the concerns of Mr Dunn’s parents over the diplomatic immunity conventions.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the family’s expectations, Mr Seiger said: “Having met with officials in the British Embassy in Washington DC this morning, it is clear that the British Government are just as upset as the parents are about this indefensible action taken by the US Government.

“To compound matters, the State Department have even refused to meet with us to explain their position.

V +ve meeting with officials at US Embassy today. We are ramping things up and won't stop until #annesacoolas is back. This lawless USG will not get away with this despicable act. See statement attached calling for a plan.#harrydunn #Justiceforharry https://t.co/2q4PbzYdiq — Radd Seiger (@RaddSeiger) February 4, 2020

Advertising

“It is clear that the UK government is working hard behind the scenes through diplomatic channels to right this wrong.

“However, they are clearly coming up against a brick wall, as we all are. Harry’s parents continue to be bitterly upset.”

Mr Seiger continued: “In order to manage theirs, and their supporters expectations, we have asked the government to let us have a timetabled plan of action – setting out what is going to be done to bring Anne Sacoolas back, by whom and by when.

“The time for expressing frustration and disappointment has now passed.

“Team Harry and the UK government need to work hand in hand, with the support of the public right the way around the world, to ensure that this lawless approach to extradition is not accepted and that Anne Sacoolas is returned without any further delay.”