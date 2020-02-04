Doctor Who script with Peter Capaldi illustration donated to charity auction

A signed Doctor Who script has been donated to an online charity auction by Peter Capaldi, with the show’s former star also adding an illustration to its cover.

The one-off script for the episode Heaven Sent will help raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) ahead of the Capital Sci-Fi Con in Edinburgh later this month.

Airing in 2015, the episode was a “single-hander” featuring only Capaldi himself for the majority of its runtime in a performance widely praised by critics and fans alike.

Peter Capaldi with the signed and illustrated script for Doctor Who episode Heaven Sent (CHAS/PA)

The Glaswegian actor cannot make this year’s event but his donation to the auction marks further involvement with the charity, having helped raise £62,000 at the 2019 convention.

He said: “This is a shooting script for Heaven Sent – or X as it was known at the time.

“Reading the full script gives an insight into Steven Moffat’s beautiful work, as well as that of Rachel Talalay – the director – and our wonderful crew.

“I’ve painted a picture on the cover because it’s a fun thing to do and, for Doctor Who collectors, makes it an absolutely unique item.

“I’m sorry I can’t be with the CHAS team at Capital Sci-Fi Con this year but hope this is a little reminder. Please support their amazing work.”

The auction also includes rare items autographed by fellow CHAS champion and recent Golden Globe winner Brian Cox, a fan portrait endorsed and signed by seventh Doctor Who Sylvester McCoy and Star Wars memorabilia donated by collectors.

Guests appearing at the 2020 event on February 14-16 include charity patron and Star Wars actor Angus MacInnes, Harry Potter’s David Bradley, sixth Doctor Who Colin Baker and Game of Thrones star Ian Beattie.

We are thrilled that Peter Capaldi has donated a personally illustrated #DoctorWho script for online auction to celebrate the return of CHAS fundraiser @CapitalSciFiCon on 14-16 Feb. See the range of memorabilia and bid now at https://t.co/4VfDLNZXiO. RT if you’re with us! pic.twitter.com/xAgyBHOhXs — CHAS (@supportCHAS) February 4, 2020

Fiona Leslie, senior community fundraiser, said: “Peter has been a beacon for CHAS since he kindly accepted our invitation to last year’s Capital Sci-Fi Con, where he to meet hundreds of fans as well as some of the families who find respite and care though either Rachel House, Robin House or our CHAS at Home provision.

“Besides his acting and musical talents, fans might sometimes overlook the fact that Peter is also an exceptional artist.

“We are privileged that he has given us this customised, personally illustrated script to auction off to a lucky fan.

“We extend thanks to Brian Cox and Sylvester McCoy for their generous contributions and of course the Star Wars memorabilia collectors who have dug deep into their personal archives to donate rarities for auction.

“We are also indebted to the science fiction community and particularly Keith Armour’s team at Capital Sci-Fi Con for everything they do to raise awareness and funds for CHAS throughout the year.

“Inclusivity, affordability and accessibility are crucial to Keith’s team and the convention – it has been heartening to see people from different corners of the globe, as well as the science fiction community at large, united by this phenomenal event.”