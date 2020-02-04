Coronavirus: Britons in mainland China told to leave if they can

Britons in mainland China have been urged to leave as coronavirus continues to claim more lives in the country.

The Foreign Office amended its travel advice after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he expects more cases of the virus to be diagnosed in the UK.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said: “We now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus.

#China The FCO continue to advise against all travel to Hubei Province and against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China (not including Hong Kong and Macao). If you’re in China and able to leave, you should do so. Read more: https://t.co/wiPVxuVhrR pic.twitter.com/3lijYhRHqW — FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) February 4, 2020

“Where there are still British nationals in Hubei province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this.”

The Foreign Office added that commercial flights departing China were available throughout the country, except in Hubei where virus originated.