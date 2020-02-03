What the papers say – February 3

The terrorist knife attack in south London on Sunday afternoon dominates the nation’s papers on Monday.

Most front page headlines, including those of The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express point out Sudesh Amman, the suspect shot dead by police, had recently been freed from jail.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'A freed terrorist strikes again'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ze8r7DTXxP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 2, 2020

Metro, The Guardian, and the i also highlight Amman’s recent release.

Guardian front page, Monday 3 February 2020: Terror attacker freed from jail and on police watchlist pic.twitter.com/7yRAOOSeMD — The Guardian (@guardian) February 2, 2020

The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star also lead with the same story, while the Daily Mail asks how Amman could have been released.

The Times runs with a a headline saying “Terror returns to streets of London”.

While The Sun reports on a “bloodbath” on a busy high street.

Tomorrow's front page: Freed Jihadi stabs two before being shot by police https://t.co/AdRFCQaEeJ pic.twitter.com/pwypRLMasU — The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2020

The Financial Times is the only paper not to splash on the terror attack, leading instead on Nissan’s plans for post-Brexit Britain.