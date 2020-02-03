University workers to stage fresh round of strikes

University workers are to stage a fresh round of walkouts in disputes over pay and pensions, it has been announced.

The University and College Union said its members at 74 UK universities will take part in 14 days of strike action during February and March.

BREAKING NEWS: UCU members at 74 universities to take 14 days of strikes in February and March. Union says it will also ballot for a fresh mandate to continue the action if disputes on #USS and #FourFights cannot be resolved. Full details here – https://t.co/GTf5MRPPlR — UCU (@ucu) February 3, 2020

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “We have seen more members back strikes since the winter walkouts, and this next wave of action will affect even more universities and students.

“If universities want to avoid further disruption they need to deal with rising pension costs, and address the problems over pay and conditions.”