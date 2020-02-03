Unexploded Second World War bomb removed from London’s Soho

Police evacuated an area of Soho in central London following the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb.

Officers were called to a building site near Dean Street at 1.42pm after reports of the suspected explosive device.

Videos posted on Twitter showed people leaving buildings and gathering as police set up a cordon.

Witnesses described “lots of commotion” as the area surrounding the site was shut off.

A Royal Engineers bomb disposal unit was called in and removed the half-tonne device.

Shortly after 8.30pm, the Metropolitan Police’s Soho team said the cordons in Oxford Street, Charing Cross Road, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington Street and Poland Street had been lifted.

UPDATE – The WW2 device has now been removed. All cordon’s have now been lifted and the roads around the area are now open. We appreciated your patience throughout this incident. @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/Doc4P1s9P0 — Soho Police (@MPSSoho) February 3, 2020

A Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said: “An Army explosive ordnance disposal team has been called out to Soho to support the Metropolitan Police after discovery of a 500kg Second World War device.

“The Army EOD team have confirmed the bomb was safe to remove overnight to a location where it will be detonated.

“Military personnel are regularly required to assist with the disposal of historic ordnance such as this, ensuring every situation is dealt with as quickly as possible for the safety of the general public.”