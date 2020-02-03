London’s Soho evacuated after discovery of unexploded WWII bomb

Police have evacuated an area of Soho in central London following the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb.

Officers were called to a building site near Dean Street at 1.42pm after reports of the suspected explosive device.

Videos posted on Twitter showed groups of people leaving buildings and gathering as police established a cordon.

Witnesses described “lots of commotion” as the area surrounding the site was shut off.

The Metropolitan Police said that cordons have now been placed between Oxford St, Charing Cross Rd, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington St & Poland St and evacuations would be taking place as a precaution.